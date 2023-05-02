Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 45 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $637.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $648.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $622.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $568.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

