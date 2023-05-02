Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,731 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 3,601.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RADI stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53.

Radius Global Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:RADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 45.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RADI shares. Raymond James cut Radius Global Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Global Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

