Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of BioAtla worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of BioAtla by 843.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in BioAtla during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in BioAtla by 144.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Stock Performance

Shares of BioAtla stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. BioAtla, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $169.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BCAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BioAtla from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of BioAtla to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Insider Activity

In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short acquired 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,412,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,595.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,595.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Vasquez purchased 20,000 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,501.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

