Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $46.57.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

