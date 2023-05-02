Formidable Asset Management LLC Invests $209,000 in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

SEDG stock opened at $276.00 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 167.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.25 and a 200 day moving average of $291.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.15.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

