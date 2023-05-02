Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New $381,000 Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,012,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 121,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,469,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $279.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.29. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $322.88.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

