Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New $76,000 Investment in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 804.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,226 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 210,945 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 20,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASX shares. China Renaissance cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

ASE Technology stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

