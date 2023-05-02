Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BP. Cowa LLC raised its position in BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter worth $19,718,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter worth $16,192,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in BP by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 619,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after buying an additional 484,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in BP by 26,376.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 236,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 235,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Price Performance

BP stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.06). BP had a positive return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $70.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.51 billion. Equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -247.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BP shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BP from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 650 ($8.12) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.00.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

