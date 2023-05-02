Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,481 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %

Walmart stock opened at $151.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $154.99. The company has a market capitalization of $408.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.40.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

