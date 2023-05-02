Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE HLI opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $102.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average of $92.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.