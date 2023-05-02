Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 31,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 173,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Forsys Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.50.

Forsys Metals Company Profile

Forsys Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Africa. The company explores for uranium and gold mineral properties. Its flagship project is Norasa Uranium Project, which includes the Valencia project covering an area of 735.6 hectares located in the south-west of the town of Usakos in central-west Namibia; and the Namibplaas project located in the northeast of Valencia.

Further Reading

