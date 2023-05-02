Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Short Interest Down 6.4% in April

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,970,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 12,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 940,014 shares of company stock valued at $54,381,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $6,816,000. Burney Co. raised its position in Fortinet by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,394,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,067. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.32 and its 200-day moving average is $56.38. Fortinet has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $69.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.