Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $84.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $67.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Innovations’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.60.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $64.21 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

