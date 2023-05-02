Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Forward Air from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Forward Air Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.30). Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $481.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,235.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 4,152.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 42.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after buying an additional 34,714 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 8.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 23,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 265,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

