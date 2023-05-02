Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Earnings Results

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $427.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Forward Air updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.28-$1.32 EPS.

Forward Air Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.85. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $117.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

In related news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,235.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,713,000 after purchasing an additional 36,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after acquiring an additional 269,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Forward Air by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Forward Air by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,161,000 after acquiring an additional 359,147 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Forward Air from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

