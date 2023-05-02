Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Earnings Results

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $427.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Forward Air updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.28-$1.32 EPS.
Forward Air Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.85. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $117.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.13.
Forward Air Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Forward Air
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,713,000 after purchasing an additional 36,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after acquiring an additional 269,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Forward Air by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Forward Air by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,161,000 after acquiring an additional 359,147 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FWRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Forward Air from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Air (FWRD)
- CF Industries Stock Will Help Investors Harvest Profits
- American Water Works Doesn’t Come Cheap, but it May be Worth It
- Which of these Gold Mining Stocks is Glittering After Earnings?
- Can SuperVision Rescue Mobileye Global Stock?
- Colgate-Palmolive Stock: A Consumer Staple about to Hit New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.