Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Down 13.1% in April

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 131,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

Shares of FORD stock remained flat at $1.01 on Tuesday. 13,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.51. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.87.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

