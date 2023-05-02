Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FCPT opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.76.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.