Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:FCPT opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.76.
Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.
FCPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.
About Four Corners Property Trust
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.
