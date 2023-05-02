FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,367,000 after buying an additional 487,528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,938,000 after purchasing an additional 567,444 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $206.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $217.20. The company has a market cap of $284.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.