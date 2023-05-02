Fox Factory (FOXF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Fox Factory has set its Q1 guidance at $1.10-$1.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $5.15-$5.45 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fox Factory to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Fox Factory Stock Performance
NASDAQ FOXF opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.08. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,537,000 after buying an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,736,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,084,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,146,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $34,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)
- Why China’s BYD May Be About To Overtake Tesla In The EV Market
- CF Industries Stock Will Help Investors Harvest Profits
- American Water Works Doesn’t Come Cheap, but it May be Worth It
- Which of these Gold Mining Stocks is Glittering After Earnings?
- Can SuperVision Rescue Mobileye Global Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.