Fox Factory (FOXF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Fox Factory has set its Q1 guidance at $1.10-$1.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $5.15-$5.45 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fox Factory to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.08. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOXF. StockNews.com lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet raised Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,537,000 after buying an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,736,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,084,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,146,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $34,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

