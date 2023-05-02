Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 20,348 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,971 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 389.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after buying an additional 719,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,327,000 after buying an additional 544,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in First BanCorp. by 46.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,085,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,237,000 after acquiring an additional 342,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director John A. Heffern bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,630.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FBP opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $274.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

