Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 65 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cintas Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $462.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $446.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.22. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

