Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 7,757 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,757 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,389,000 after buying an additional 278,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,344,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,955,000 after acquiring an additional 190,946 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,760,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,827,000 after acquiring an additional 69,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,860 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,137,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,255,000 after purchasing an additional 742,826 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:WMS opened at $86.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.36. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.13.
Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.
