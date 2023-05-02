Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $623,000 Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Alteryx by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares during the last quarter. Loup Funds LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth $9,549,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $927,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.92.

Insider Transactions at Alteryx

Alteryx Stock Down 7.7 %

In related news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.52. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $71.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average of $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.28. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. The company had revenue of $301.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.