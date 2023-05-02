Fox Run Management L.L.C. Increases Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,783,000 after purchasing an additional 544,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CF Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,216,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,108,000 after buying an additional 277,997 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,971,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,954,000 after buying an additional 894,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 48.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,208,000 after acquiring an additional 560,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.95 and a 1-year high of $119.60.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CF. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.73.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

