Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $564,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after buying an additional 1,368,481 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,666 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,866,000 after acquiring an additional 755,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.61.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $187.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $196.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

