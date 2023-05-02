Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $528,000 Investment in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

