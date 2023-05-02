Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $595,000 Investment in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashland by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland stock opened at $100.56 on Tuesday. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $91.66 and a one year high of $114.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.82 and a 200 day moving average of $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

ASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ashland from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ashland from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.88.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

