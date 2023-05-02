Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $612,000 Investment in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sherborne Investors Management LP acquired a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,452,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Navient by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 904,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after buying an additional 478,474 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 137,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. Navient Co. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a current ratio of 10.99 and a quick ratio of 11.42.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. Navient had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 16.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Navient’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

