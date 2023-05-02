Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 10,509 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 101.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veritex by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,602,000 after purchasing an additional 328,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,145,000 after buying an additional 35,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veritex by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,657,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after buying an additional 72,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Veritex by 32.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,299,000 after acquiring an additional 645,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Veritex by 22.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,610,000 after acquiring an additional 256,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VBTX. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Veritex Price Performance

Veritex Dividend Announcement

VBTX stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $922.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $35.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Insider Transactions at Veritex

In related news, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $25,148.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,098.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue bought 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,849.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,148.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,098.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,172 shares of company stock valued at $320,195 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.