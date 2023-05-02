Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 711 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $1,291.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,233.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,059.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,337.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MELI shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,420.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

