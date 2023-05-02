Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $603,000 Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Assurant by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Assurant by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 453.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $123.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $190.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.64. Assurant had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

