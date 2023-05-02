Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Trading Up 10.9%

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 281,546 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 106,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Freegold Ventures Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$260.09 million, a PE ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 2.13.

Freegold Ventures Company Profile

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

