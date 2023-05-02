freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Update

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
freenet Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FRTAF opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.38. freenet has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $25.00.
About freenet
