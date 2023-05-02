freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Update

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

freenet Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FRTAF opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.38. freenet has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

