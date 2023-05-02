Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) PT Lowered to GBX 600 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPFGet Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 600 ($7.50) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($8.62) to GBX 750 ($9.37) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 920 ($11.49) to GBX 800 ($10.00) in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.24) to GBX 700 ($8.75) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($10.00) to GBX 620 ($7.75) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $711.43.

OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienaga, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julian. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

