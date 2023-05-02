FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Up 17.2% in April

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 32,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

FRP Price Performance

FRPH stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.50. 13,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,390. The company has a market capitalization of $535.62 million, a P/E ratio of 117.71 and a beta of 0.61. FRP has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $63.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.03.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FRP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $216,654.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,999.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,912 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $330,953.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,804.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $216,654.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at $120,999.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in FRP during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FRP by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in FRP by 533.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in FRP in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential, and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties.

