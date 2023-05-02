FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Update

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the March 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 587.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 69,732 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 137.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,615 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,469,000 after buying an additional 44,913 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $936,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Stock Down 3.8 %

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.15. 20,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,026. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $225.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.