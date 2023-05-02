FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Shares Sold by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC reduced its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFEB. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 254.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 183,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 131,863 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $356.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

