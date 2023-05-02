FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Short Interest Down 13.9% in April

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
FTAI Aviation Price Performance
FTAIN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $22.59. 3,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,876. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34.
FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
See Also
