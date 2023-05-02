Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Holdings Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,496 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Funko were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Funko by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Funko by 11.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Funko by 11.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Funko by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. 295,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,452. The firm has a market cap of $472.87 million, a PE ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Funko had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 5,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $49,250.89. Following the transaction, the president now owns 114,304 shares in the company, valued at $947,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,566 shares of company stock valued at $115,715 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing, and distributing licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which refer to movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports. It operates through the United States, Europe, and Other International geographic segments.

