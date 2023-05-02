Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells $28,237.60 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $28,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Funko Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 538,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,745. The stock has a market cap of $476.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.59. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.97 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Funko by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Funko by 456.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 47,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Funko by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after buying an additional 160,283 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Funko by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing, and distributing licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which refer to movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports. It operates through the United States, Europe, and Other International geographic segments.

Featured Articles

