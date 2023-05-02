G999 (G999) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38,864.55

G999 (G999) traded 45.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $38,864.55 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded up 106.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00058744 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00038477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020004 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001112 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

