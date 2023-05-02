G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $24,842.18 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, G999 has traded up 59.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00058929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00038725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00020161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001111 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.