Gagnon Advisors LLC Sells 419,793 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Gagnon Advisors LLC cut its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,793 shares during the quarter. Zuora comprises about 1.8% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gagnon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 56.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 164.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zuora in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in Zuora in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zuora to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

In other news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $148,991.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,540.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $148,991.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,540.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,233.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,606 shares of company stock valued at $803,526 in the last three months. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.47. 246,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.70 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

