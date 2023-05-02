Gagnon Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.3 %

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.39. 2,205,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,975,836. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.55.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Barclays increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

