Gagnon Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ONTO. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

ONTO stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,345. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.77. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.75.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $253.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

