Gagnon Securities LLC Cuts Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Gagnon Securities LLC cut its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group makes up about 6.8% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $30,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $967,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $3,350,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,261,015.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $3,532,871.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $22,203,931.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $3,350,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,877 shares in the company, valued at $25,261,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,322 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,900 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENSG stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.29. 65,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.77. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $102.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Featured Stories

