Gagnon Securities LLC Has $538,000 Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) by 100.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 298,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after buying an additional 142,594 shares during the period. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,880,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 87,369 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 131,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 92,925 shares during the period.

URNM traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.72. 91,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,975. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $41.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

