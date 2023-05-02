Gagnon Securities LLC Increases Stake in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) by 401.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,185 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nintendo by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 894,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 650,866 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nintendo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nintendo by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 68,768 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nintendo by 394.9% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Nintendo by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nintendo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nintendo Price Performance

Nintendo stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,206. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.46. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. On average, analysts expect that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump cards and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machines.

