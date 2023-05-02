Gagnon Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. New Relic makes up 2.7% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 0.32% of New Relic worth $12,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in New Relic by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $950,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,220,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,883,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $950,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,220,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,883,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,038 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NEWR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.32. 287,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,385. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.86.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEWR. Wedbush boosted their target price on New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

