Gagnon Securities LLC Lowers Stake in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Gagnon Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 631,466 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 2.50% of LL Flooring worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LL Flooring by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of LL Flooring by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 28,032 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after buying an additional 71,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.36. 239,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $102.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.15.

LL Flooring ( NYSE:LL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $263.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.60 million. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. LL Flooring’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on LL. TheStreet cut LL Flooring from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LL Flooring in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc engages in the business as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-flooring enhancements and accessories. Its products include waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile and cork, with a range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement.

